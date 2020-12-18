Time Capsule: Christmas Caroling at the Edward Rutledge Charity Building

Christmas Caroling at the Edward Rutledge Charity Building

This undated photo shows carolers gathered on the steps of the Edward Rutledge Charity building in Chippewa Falls. For many years this building has been transformed by Main Street volunteers into Santa’s House. The holiday season brims with old-fashioned activities including Santa’s arrival the day after Thanksgiving, Santa’s Saturday visits with children, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Horse-drawn wagon rides go through downtown and into Irvine Park, which is decorated as the Christmas Village with tens of thousands of lights. The Bridge to Wonderland Parade, the first Saturday in December, also attracts thousands to view the nighttime parade with lighted floats. Particularly at Christmas time, Chippewa Falls becomes a shining example of what can be accomplished when individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and industries join together to preserve the uniqueness of this community. While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the many Christmas holiday traditions to be temporarily put on hold, our community still exudes the Christmas spirit!