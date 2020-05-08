Time Capsule: Connell’s Orchard

Chippewa County has a number of very excellent apple orchards that will be in bloom this week and will be a sight worth seeing. The finest orchards are those in the Melville settlement (Lafayette township) about eight miles from the city. One of the fine orchards in that settlement is owned by Sheriff Connell, who put out last season about five hundred new trees, all of which are doing fine. When the orchards are in full bloom it is a sight that is well worth seeing. (Undated photo courtesy of Steve Connell / Connell’s Orchard.)