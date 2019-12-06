Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members of Camp Wild Wumpus, a multiple family hunting camp that began in the 1930’s. Front row, left to right: Jeff Armstrong, Dick Lea, Bill Lea, Ron Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, Joe Maitland, and Harold “Bud” Roach. Back row, left to right: Retired Brigadier General Dennis Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, guest, Chris Lea, Peter Lea, Gene Mower, Mike Lea, and Kelly Sullivan.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
