Time Capsule: Duncan Creek Flood, April 3, 1934

Carry 20 Out of Mill by Tractor: Members of Battery C Make Three Trips to Rescue Marooned Group (Chippewa Herald, April 4, 1934)

Twenty persons, both men and women, were marooned in the plant of the Chippewa Falls Woolen Mills all day yesterday and were carried out at 6 o’clock by members of the Battery C with a caterpillar tractor.

As the waters rose rapidly (due to extreme flooding on Duncan Creek) shortly before 9 o’clock these workers remained in the building salvaging stock and equipment on the lower floor of the factory building. The water finally rose to a depth of about four feet on the first floor, driving the workers to the upper floors where they remained until it was possible to send aid to them.

Late in the afternoon an attempt was made to reach them with a boat manned by Ed Holtz, Earl Borgenheimer, and Roy Smith, but the boat capsized throwing all three into the swift current that swept across the street, with a result that all received a ducking, and experienced a narrow escape from drowning, for they were but a short distance from the edge of the pavement where the torrent had gouged out a 10 foot hole.

Shortly before 6 o’clock the water had receded so that it was possible to get a rope across the street to the factory door, and then Martin Gannon, Donald Coyle, Romeo Krueger, and Edward Germaine set out to ford the “stream” in a tractor. Coyle used a long pipe as a sounding pole for the surface of the pavement under the water was so uncertain, and with Krueger’s aid as a guide, they reached the entrance. Three trips were made to rescue the hungry and chilly crew who then hurried home to a late supper. The ride was a rough but happy one for each load of passengers. Photo caption: A view of the April 3, 1934 Duncan Creek flood looking toward the Woolen Mill.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0