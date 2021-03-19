 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Eagleton Store Robbed Sunday
Time Capsule: Eagleton Store Robbed Sunday

Eagleton Store
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

(Chippewa Herald-Telegram: February 4, 1929)

A robber who forced entrance to the Liehe general store at Eagleton Sunday morning secured $32 from the cash register and escaped without leaving a clue that will lead to his apprehension. Entrance was gained through a basement to the upper floor by removing a lock, Albert Liehe, manager, states.

Nothing was broken, the party having had a knowledge of how to properly open the cash register, Mr. Liehe said. He believes the robbery was confined to the money in the register. If any goods were taken, they were small items unnoticed from the big stock, he said. Mr. Liehe believes the robbery was committed by someone acquainted with the place. He occupies part of the store building as a residence and was not awakened by noise after he retired at 12 o’clock Friday night.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

