Time Capsule: Earl Gunderson, Ski Champion of Chippewa

A ski champion from Chippewa? You’d better believe it and a mighty famous one at that! Where did he practice, you ask? Would you believe on Notre Dame Hill and at the end of Bergman Road?

Well, it’s all true and even though people may not ski there today, they did once, in the early 1900s. In fact, skiing was so big back then, that a 90-foot scaffold worth $3000 was built on Big Eddy Hill.

Many young Chippewa lads tried their first runs down those hills, and Earl Gunderson was just one of the many. But Earl pursued his talents and at the age of 16 years captured first place in the Amateur class at the U.S. National Ski Champion tournament in Virginia, MN. Mr. Gunderson said skiing was the thing to do in those days, and it wasn’t too expensive for a good pair of skis, like $9.00! What’s more, if you won a meet you’d probably receive $1.00 for first prize and even 50 cents for second or third place!!

After graduating from the Chippewa Falls High School in 1916, Earl was employed as an auditor for the state of Wisconsin from 1918 until his retirement in 1964. He married Ruth I. Champion in 1922 and they raised their family in Chippewa Falls. He passed in 1981 at the age of 83 years. (Information from the Feb 15, 1914 edition of the Chippewa Hera1d newspaper, the 1973-74 book History of Chippewa Falls, and his obituary.)

