Time Capsule – F.W. Woolworth Co.

The F.W. Woolworth 5 and 10 Cent Store in the Hoenig building on Bridge St. Will be opened to the public Saturday, February 14, it was announced at the store today. L. E. Lyons of Minneapolis will be the permanent manager and will reside here. The arranging of the stock is in progress, and conditions have shaped themselves so that the false front used during the construction work was removed today, revealing an affective metropolitan display window.