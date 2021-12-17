 Skip to main content
Time Capsule – F.W. Woolworth Co.

Woolworth Co.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Chippewa Herald, February 6, 1925: New Woolworth Store to Open Saturday, Feb. 14

The F.W. Woolworth 5 and 10 Cent Store in the Hoenig building on Bridge St. Will be opened to the public Saturday, February 14, it was announced at the store today. L. E. Lyons of Minneapolis will be the permanent manager and will reside here. The arranging of the stock is in progress, and conditions have shaped themselves so that the false front used during the construction work was removed today, revealing an affective metropolitan display window.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

