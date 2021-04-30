Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

This circa 1983 photo shows what today is Erickson Park on the East side of Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. Prominent features in the photo are the dam, the “icehouse,” and “the cube.” A major restoration of the dam was completed in 1984 and in 2017 Erickson Park was established at the site.

Through the years this site has been used for a flour mill, an ice company, and a general recreation area. Generations of Chippewa youth have enjoyed the area. Did you hang out at the icehouse? Did you walk across or ride your bike across the dam? Did you dive off the cube?

