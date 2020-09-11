 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen Loch Dam
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden structure on the right. Also note that there is not a cabin yet on the island.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wayne Joseph Bischel
Obituaries

Wayne Joseph Bischel

MADISON, Wis. — Wayne J. Bischel, 93, of Madison passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Feb. 23, 1…

David Hamman, Jr.
Obituaries

David Hamman, Jr.

CADOTT — David E. Hamman, Jr., 60, of Cadott died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at REM Group Home in Cadott under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Wolfe on Expectations for Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News