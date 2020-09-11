Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden structure on the right. Also note that there is not a cabin yet on the island.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

