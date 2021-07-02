 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: High water damage to the big mill in Chippewa
0 Comments
top story
Time Capsule

Time Capsule: High water damage to the big mill in Chippewa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
C L & B Co. Mill
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Chippewa Herald-Telegram, June 6, 1905

The river rose rapidly last night and at seven o’clock the water had surrounded the C.L. & B Col.’s barn near the mill.

The large jam of logs at the big eddy moved out shortly after seven o’clock taking out the company’s sorting gaps, booms, and a large number of piers above the dam, and many were twisted and bent and are useless. Twelve million feet of logs were in the jam and the booms and completely filled the river.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The loss will amount to thousands of dollars to the company and it will be several days before the mill can be operated again.

The logs reached Eau Claire about 9:30. Representatives of the company went ahead on the interurban and were successful in rounding up the logs. They will be brought back by rail, it is understood.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matthew J. Martin
Obituaries

Matthew J. Martin

Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News