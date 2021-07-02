Time Capsule: High water damage to the big mill in Chippewa

Chippewa Herald-Telegram, June 6, 1905

The river rose rapidly last night and at seven o’clock the water had surrounded the C.L. & B Col.’s barn near the mill.

The large jam of logs at the big eddy moved out shortly after seven o’clock taking out the company’s sorting gaps, booms, and a large number of piers above the dam, and many were twisted and bent and are useless. Twelve million feet of logs were in the jam and the booms and completely filled the river.

The loss will amount to thousands of dollars to the company and it will be several days before the mill can be operated again.

The logs reached Eau Claire about 9:30. Representatives of the company went ahead on the interurban and were successful in rounding up the logs. They will be brought back by rail, it is understood.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.