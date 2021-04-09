Time Capsule: Hotel Anderson in Bloomer

The beautiful and historic brick building standing at 1319 Main Street in Bloomer, Wisconsin has housed a hotel and/or restaurant for decades.

A November 3, 1920, newspaper advertisement announced the following: Hotel Anderson at Bloomer opened its dining room Monday and from now on will give their usual good service to the public.

Today the building is home to Xpeditions Bar and Coffee.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

