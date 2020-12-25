 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Ice skating at the Mill Pond in Chippewa Falls
top story

Time Capsule: Ice skating at the Mill Pond in Chippewa Falls

Time Capsule
CHIPPEWA AREA HISTORY CENTER

This photo shows the Gumbert siblings enjoying a day of skating at the Mill Pond Skating Rink in Chippewa Falls (circa 1956-57). Left to right: Barbara “Bobbi” (Gumbert) Hundt, Betty (Gumbert) Platzek, Gary Gumbert, and Peggy (Gumbert) Buchholz.

In the background is the Leinenkugel Brewery and the small white building on the right, by the bridge, is the renowned warming hut where you could get hot chocolate and dry your mittens on the woodstove. Photo courtesy of Bobbi Gumbert Hundt.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

