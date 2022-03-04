Time Capsule: Krause’s Café 1925

In 1920, Alvin Krause became the chef at the Hotel Northern in Chippewa Falls. Four years later, he opened his first restaurant at 307 N. Bridge Street, opposite Hotel Northern. This photo shows Alvin standing in the doorway of his first café in 1925. Al Krause advertised “Good Eats at Moderate Prices with Real Hospitality.” Throughout his career, Al Krause enjoyed the reputation of operating a good restaurant with good food. Photo courtesy of the Chippewa County Historical Society via Audrey Krause Mattison.