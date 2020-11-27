 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Logging Camp in Northern Wisconsin
Time Capsule: Logging Camp in Northern Wisconsin

In years past, this is the time when activity would once again start in the logging camps of Northern Wisconsin. This undated photo shows the sturdy log cabins and hearty men of an unknown logging camp. The names of all the men have been lost to time with one exception; fifth from the right is Jack McQuillan who farmed most of the year but “worked out” at the logging camps in the winter.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

