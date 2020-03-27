Time Capsule: Louis “Louie” Blanchard (1872-1957)

Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wilderness to a prosperous farming community.

With life experiences of working in the lumbering camps from a young age and growing up on a homestead, Mr. Blanchard later in life became well known as an expert in making maple syrup and a famed storyteller. Walker D. Wyman, of Wisconsin State University-River Falls, did many interviews with Mr. Blanchard and in 1969 wrote the book "The Lumberjack Frontier" based on those interviews.

