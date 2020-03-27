Time Capsule: Louis “Louie” Blanchard (1872-1957)
Time Capsule: Louis "Louie" Blanchard (1872-1957)

Blanchard's Sugar Bush
Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wilderness to a prosperous farming community.

With life experiences of working in the lumbering camps from a young age and growing up on a homestead, Mr. Blanchard later in life became well known as an expert in making maple syrup and a famed storyteller. Walker D. Wyman, of Wisconsin State University-River Falls, did many interviews with Mr. Blanchard and in 1969 wrote the book "The Lumberjack Frontier" based on those interviews.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

