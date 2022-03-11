Time Capsule: Mabel Cook

Mabel Cook, daughter of Judge Dayton and Florence Cook, lived with her brother, Maurice, in the family home, the Cook-Rutledge Mansion. A historian and storyteller, she wrote several short stories based on her family’s history and shared them at family gatherings.

In 1973, Mabel Cook sold the Cook-Rutledge Mansion, located at 505 W. Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls, to the Chippewa County Historical Society. The historic and landmark property has been restored and is now maintained and operated as a separate non-profit group; tours are available. Photo courtesy of the Chippewa County Historical Society

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

