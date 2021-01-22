Time Capsule: Meet Cadott’s Official Weathermen – the Millers

(From the Chippewa Herald-Telegram March 3, 1979)

When Irma and Vince Miller go downtown in Cadott, they are stopped and asked, “How cold did it get at your place last night?” Passersby have more than a slight interest in the answer. The Millers are the “official” weather recorders for Cadott.

They began their reports to the Cadott newspaper as an advertising gimmick for their feed mill. “At the time, the paper was asking for someone to record the highs and lows. So, we thought we could do it and have it printed courtesy of the Miller Feed Mill. We reported the temperatures every day and for the last couple of years we have reported the rainfall,” said Irma.

The Millers sold the mill in 1969 and decided to continue reporting the weather. “In a farm community the weather plays a bigger part. You have to have the right weather, and so people are interested,” Vince said. “And the weather extremes are always interesting.”

They record high and low temperatures with two special thermometers stationed outside their living room window, facing the Yellow River. Each thermometer remains at the high or low temperature until one of the Miller resets it. The temperatures are recorded in record books and reported weekly.