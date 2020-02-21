Time Capsule: Meet the founding couple of the Chippewa Herald

General George C. Ginty (1840-1890) published the first issue of the Chippewa Herald on Jan. 29, 1870. The Herald was a weekly newspaper until June 25, 1894, when it then became a daily.

Born in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 1840, George Ginty was a printer and editor by trade, but he also led a life of public service from a young age.

His many accomplishments include: Member of the Wisconsin Legislature in 1863; member of the Army during the Civil War; president of the Board of Education for the city of Chippewa Falls from 1868 to 1884; representative for the 30th Senatorial District in Wisconsin, comprising the counties of Dunn and Chippewa from 1881 to 1885; U.S. marshall for the Western District of Wisconsin; and owner/editor of the Chippewa Herald from 1870 to his death in 1890.

Flora Beall (Outhwaite) Ginty (1839-1907) was born in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 1839. She was a descendant of a delegate to the Continental Congress and signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Flora Ginty moved with her parents at a young age to Green Bay, and she married George Clay Ginty in 1861, moving with him to Chippewa Falls in 1869, where she took an active role in the city and state.