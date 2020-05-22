Time Capsule: Memorial Day: Remembering the Military Service of Orlando and Edwin Bushland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all military veterans and highlight the service and sacrifices of the Bushland family of Chippewa Falls during World War I.

Andrew and Minnie Bushland, natives of Norway, were listed in the 1910 census along with nine children, five daughters and four sons. Andrew and two sons, Orlando and Edwin, were listed as working at the sawmill.

With the start of World War I, Edwin (1893-1978) enlisted in the military on April 6, 1917. He went through training and was transported to the front lines of Europe on the transport ship, the Tuscania.

Tragically, on Feb. 5, 1918, the Tuscania was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank only a few miles off the coast of Northern Ireland. However, Edwin survived and went on to serve until being mustered out on May 29, 1919.

Orlando (1891-1918) enlisted in the military on Sept. 6, 1918, and went through training at Camp Grant, Illinois. Tragically, he died on Oct. 7, 1918, at Camp Grant, of influenza during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

