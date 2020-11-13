Time Capsule: Miss Caroline “Carrie” Meinen, Nurse

Miss Carrie Meinen was born July 12, 1880, to John and Mary (Benisch) Meinen, early settlers of Tilden. She originally pursued a vocation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. With the assistance of the Hospital Sisters and the urging of Drs. Willams, McCrae, and Ellenson, she took a special correspondence course in obstetrics and in 1915 took over full-time supervision of the new maternity ward at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

An April 13, 1936, Chippewa Herald newspaper article mentions Miss Carrie Meinen as the school nurse in Tilden. Several newspaper articles in the 1930s and 1940s mention Miss Carrie Meinen, nurse, taking care of families in their homes in the Tilden and Bloomer area.

Carrie passed on December 6, 1958. She was survived by her sister Miss Louise Meinen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Nicholas Meinen, and four sisters: Mrs. Theresa Benish, Mrs. Henry Schemenauer, Mrs. Fred Heitmeyer, and Mrs. Valentine Miller, Jr.

