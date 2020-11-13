 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Miss Caroline “Carrie” Meinen, Nurse
Time Capsule: Miss Caroline "Carrie" Meinen, Nurse

Miss Carrie Meinen
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Miss Carrie Meinen was born July 12, 1880, to John and Mary (Benisch) Meinen, early settlers of Tilden. She originally pursued a vocation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. With the assistance of the Hospital Sisters and the urging of Drs. Willams, McCrae, and Ellenson, she took a special correspondence course in obstetrics and in 1915 took over full-time supervision of the new maternity ward at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

An April 13, 1936, Chippewa Herald newspaper article mentions Miss Carrie Meinen as the school nurse in Tilden. Several newspaper articles in the 1930s and 1940s mention Miss Carrie Meinen, nurse, taking care of families in their homes in the Tilden and Bloomer area.

Carrie passed on December 6, 1958. She was survived by her sister Miss Louise Meinen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Nicholas Meinen, and four sisters: Mrs. Theresa Benish, Mrs. Henry Schemenauer, Mrs. Fred Heitmeyer, and Mrs. Valentine Miller, Jr.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Time Capsule: Chippewa County through the years

Relive the sights of yesteryear through the Chippewa Herald's weekly Time Capsule series with short stories and photos of events and places provided from the Chippewa Area History Center.

