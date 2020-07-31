You have permission to edit this article.
Time Capsule: Neighborhood Grocery Stores
Time Capsule: Neighborhood Grocery Stores

The Redard Brothers Store in Chippewa Falls was located at 7-4-709 E. Grant Avenue.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

In 1874 in Chippewa Falls, there were three grocery stores, three meat markets, three bakeries and two “fruit and confectionery” stores, all located downtown. By the turn of the century, neighborhood stores proliferated. Redard Brothers Store, pictured circa 1920, was located at 704-709 E. Grand Ave. Presently, this historic building houses Bresina’s Old Home Restaurant.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

