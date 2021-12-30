Time Capsule – New Club: The Chippewa Snow Chiefs

The Chippewa Snow Chiefs, a newly organized snowmobile club, extends an invitation to anyone interested in joining their club to contact either Wally Fiedler or David Raihle for further information. The first meeting of the group is slated for 2 p.m. December 6 at the Ojibwa Golf Club where they will make their headquarters for all meetings in the future.

The club president, Wally Fiedler, and Secretary, David Raihle, reported that they have already received over 50 paid memberships; membership will include couples and families. Olli Goihring is the clubs Trail-Master, and Natalie (Putzi) Larsen is the Treasurer.

It was also announced they will have organized snowmobile runs this winter and it is not necessary to own a snowmobile to join the club.

— Chippewa Herald, November 21, 1970

