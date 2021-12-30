 Skip to main content
Time Capsule

Time Capsule – New Club: The Chippewa Snow Chiefs

Jamie King and 1973 Ski Doo

Jamie King on his restored vintage 1973 Ski Doo TNT 300 snowmobile, courtesy of Jamie King.

 CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Chippewa Snow Chiefs, a newly organized snowmobile club, extends an invitation to anyone interested in joining their club to contact either Wally Fiedler or David Raihle for further information. The first meeting of the group is slated for 2 p.m. December 6 at the Ojibwa Golf Club where they will make their headquarters for all meetings in the future.

The club president, Wally Fiedler, and Secretary, David Raihle, reported that they have already received over 50 paid memberships; membership will include couples and families. Olli Goihring is the clubs Trail-Master, and Natalie (Putzi) Larsen is the Treasurer.

It was also announced they will have organized snowmobile runs this winter and it is not necessary to own a snowmobile to join the club.

— Chippewa Herald, November 21, 1970

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

