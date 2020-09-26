Time Capsule: Northern States Power Company Chippewa Falls Dam and Hydro Plant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This vintage postcard shows the Northern States Power Company Chippewa Falls Dam and Hydro Plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.

Construction of the dam and hydro plant was completed in 1928 at a cost of $3.5 million. The structure continues to be in use today and is a landmark in Chippewa Falls.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

