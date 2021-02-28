Time Capsule: Northwestern State Bank shows new face, old service

The Northwestern State Bank remodel was the headline of the September 20, 1962, Chippewa Herald-Telegram newspaper.

Beginning in about 1960, the bank board of directors laid plans to update the institution’s existing 1924 built physical layout. When the doors opened to the new building in September 1962 everything was new from “head to toe” with just a few exceptions. The famed clock and the vault remained and most importantly the banks service to the Northwestern’s thousands of customers remained as it had always been — warm, friendly, appreciative and well-versed in finances.

The list of updates to the bank facilities was impressive and lengthy:

After hours depository; automatic electronic bookkeeping; instant check making; walk-up window service; fool-proof burglar system; private conference rooms for customers; fire-proofed record files; two information desks; a call director (switchboard); a completely new basement; a silently running elevator to service all floors; an updated lobby resplendent with tiled floors, marble-topped counters, walnut paneling, soft chairs, colored lighting imported from Italy and an impressive art collection; and a complete line of automatic, electronic bookkeeping machines. Also added was a drive-in unit located just a block away on Central Street.