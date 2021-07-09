Time Capsule: “Our Great Fair” – The 1913 Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Daily Independent, Chippewa Falls, September 7, 1913

Soon the Northern Wisconsin State Fair will be held in this city. As there is no longer any question as to the success of the great exposition and as the crops in this section are the finest this year they have ever been, a great crowd can be looked for and our people who are engaged in caring for strangers should begin to think about the matter.

The farmers should begin getting their exhibits ready. Better than ever before must be the fair this year—for have ever before crops been so promising and abundant? Our grounds are incomparable, our county one of the greatest, our products remarkably varied; and with anything like a unity of spirit among our people we should have the best fair in the history of Northern Wisconsin.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.