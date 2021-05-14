Time Capsule: Our Lady of the Falls Shrine

The two statues for the “Lady of the Falls” Shrine under construction on the summit of the hill at Notre Dame Church overlooking Chippewa Falls arrived Saturday, and final plans and work are being rushed for the dedication ceremony on Thursday, August 15.

The shrine has been erected in memory of Sister Eligia (1864-1939), a former first grade teacher in the Notre Dame School (a pioneer sister of Notre Dame who came to Chippewa Falls in 1885).

The base of the shrine is a solid block of concrete 22 feet long, 12 feet wide and seven feet deep. The height of the shrine including the base is 24 feet. On the base of the shrine there will be a statue of St. Bernadette and above that in a recessed niche a statue of the Blessed Mother. Both of the statues were made in Pittsburgh by the famous Joseph Poli Company. The two statues total 2,000 pounds in weight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stones from all over the country have been used in the construction of the shrine. The shrine was planned and designed by Thomas Morrissey and the work has been under his supervision with the help of several members of the parish and some of the high school students.