Time Capsule: PFC Walter J. LaCour
Time Capsule: PFC Walter J. LaCour

PFC Walter J. LaCour
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Walter J. LaCour was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank “Frenchy” LaCour on October 27, 1919, in Brush Prairie, near Bloomer, WI. He graduated from the Chippewa Falls high school with the class of 1940.

A May 14, 1941 Chippewa Herald newspaper article reports that Walter married Miss Agnes Cosgrove, also from Chippewa Falls, on May 2, 1941 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that the couple will reside in Hollywood, California where the groom is employed.

Walter enlisted in the military on March 20, 1943, and was transported to England for further training on October 31, 1943.

An article in the Chippewa Herald on July 6, 1944 reports that PFC. Walter “Bud” LaCour, a casualty of the Normandy Invasion (June 6, 1944), was sent to a British hospital for treatment. Upon his arrival there he found that two hospital nurses who hailed from Chippewa Falls were stationed there. The nurses were Miss Helen Ness and Miss Katherine Bergeron. Walter stayed at the hospital until August when he rejoined his division for the push into Germany.

PFC Walter J. LaCour was killed in action on November 18, 1944, in Germany. His body was interred in the Henri Chapelle Military cemetery in Belgium. He was survived by his parents (Chippewa Falls), and his wife and two children (Hollywood, CA).

On April 29, 1948, the body of PFC Walter J. LaCour arrived with a full military escort in Chippewa Falls and a funeral was held for him at the St. Charles Church. He lies in rest at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

