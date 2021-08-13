 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Buttons
0 Comments
top story

Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Buttons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pure Water Days Button Collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

On the weekend of the 44th Annual Pure Water Days Celebration in Chippewa Falls, we thought it might be fun to look back at a small collection of early Pure Water Days buttons.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan E. Jensen
Obituaries

Susan E. Jensen

Susan E. Jensen, 80, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home on August 5, 2021, with her loving fami…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News