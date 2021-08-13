Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Buttons

On the weekend of the 44th Annual Pure Water Days Celebration in Chippewa Falls, we thought it might be fun to look back at a small collection of early Pure Water Days buttons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0