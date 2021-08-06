 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Parade
0 Comments
top story

Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pure Water Days parade 1989-90
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Many creative Pure Water Days Parade entries have been enjoyed by the crowds since the event started in 1977. This photo, circa 1989-1990, highlights not only the “pure water” theme but also one of the most historic industries of Chippewa Falls. We’re looking forward to the 44th annual Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday, August 14th.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty M. Nayes
Obituaries

Betty M. Nayes

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Betty M. Nayes, 93, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News