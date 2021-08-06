Time Capsule: Pure Water Days Parade

Many creative Pure Water Days Parade entries have been enjoyed by the crowds since the event started in 1977. This photo, circa 1989-1990, highlights not only the “pure water” theme but also one of the most historic industries of Chippewa Falls. We’re looking forward to the 44th annual Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday, August 14th.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

