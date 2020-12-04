Time Capsule: Remembering Fireman 1st Class Harry Wellington Kramer and Pearl Harbor

On December 17, 1941, the Chippewa Herald-Telegram reported the following: First Chippewa Boy To Die for Country. Harry Kramer, 21-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kramer of this city (Chippewa Falls), was killed during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor Sunday, December 7, while serving in the United States Navy. So far as is known, Harry is the first Chippewa boy to die for his country (in WWII).

Local historian John E. Kinville, founder of Flags 4 the Fallen and teacher of American government at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, along with his students, researched the life and service of Harry Kramer; in 2013, the group traveled to Hawaii to honor Harry.

