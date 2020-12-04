 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Remembering Fireman 1st Class Harry Wellington Kramer and Pearl Harbor
Time Capsule: Remembering Fireman 1st Class Harry Wellington Kramer and Pearl Harbor

Harry Wellington Kramer
CHIPPEWA HERALD

On December 17, 1941, the Chippewa Herald-Telegram reported the following: First Chippewa Boy To Die for Country. Harry Kramer, 21-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kramer of this city (Chippewa Falls), was killed during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor Sunday, December 7, while serving in the United States Navy. So far as is known, Harry is the first Chippewa boy to die for his country (in WWII).

Local historian John E. Kinville, founder of Flags 4 the Fallen and teacher of American government at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, along with his students, researched the life and service of Harry Kramer; in 2013, the group traveled to Hawaii to honor Harry.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

