Time Capsule: Remembering When The Past Was Here

This weekend, The Past Passed Here, an historic event to highlight the early history of Chippewa County, is being held in Chippewa Falls at Marshall Park.

The Chippewa County Historical Society is coordinating the event. In honor of those who came before us, we wanted to share some early history of Chippewa Falls as we know it today.

At the confluence of Duncan Creek and the Chippewa River, a community took root during the fur-trading era and grew up during the lumbering era. At first carried on by men of small means, prosperity came to those who persevered through floods and fires and financial disasters.

Michael Cadotte succeeded his French-Canadian father and Ojibwa mother in the fur trade when he set up a fur trading post on the south bank of the Chippewa River in 1797. He married Equaysayway, the daughter of the hereditary chief of LaPointe. After her conversion to Catholicism, Chief White Crane named his daughter Madeline. The Cadotte’s two daughters, Mary and Charlotte, married two brothers, Lyman and Truman Warren, and in 1823, Michael Cadotte sold his business in the Ojibwa trade to his sons-in-law. The Warrens were contemporaries of Jean Brunet, Louis and Angeline Demarais, and Hiram Allen, all of whom, beginning in 1836, were building the sawmills that marked the beginning of Chippewa Falls. In 1874, Geneve Cadotte, granddaughter of Michael Cadotte, married Francis LaRush in Chippewa Falls. Descendents of Equaysayway and Michael Cadotte are members of the Chippewa Falls community today.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

