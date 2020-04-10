Time Capsule: Reverend Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith

Father Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith was born in Rochester, New York. At the early age of 13, he entered the provincial seminary of St. Francis near Milwaukee.
He graduated in 1864 and entered the American College at Louvain, Belgium. There he earned two divinity degrees and was ordained a priest on July 25, 1868. After returning to the United States, he spent the winter as assistant to St. Mary’s in Milwaukee.
The “Boy Priest” as he was called, arrived in Chippewa Falls on May 25, 1869, and two days later said mass at the old St. Mary’s of the Falls Church (later to become Notre Dame Church).
His first big work was the construction of Notre Dame Church. He began collecting money by visiting lumber camps and pioneer farms throughout the Chippewa Valley. Construction of the church began in the spring of 1870 and was completed in August 1872.
In 1884, he helped build St. Charles Church and plan a permanent hospital, which was staffed by the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis. In 1886 he helped build Holy Ghost Church. He also established a newspaper called “The Catholic Sentinel.”
According to doctors, Father Goldsmith died in 1890 at age 44 due to a stomach hemorrhage. He was buried near Notre Dame Church. Four years after his burial, the Goldsmith Chapel was built in his honor, his body was exhumed and placed in a crypt under the altar.
