Time Capsule: “Ride the Duck”

During the 1960s, “Ride the Duck” was a phrase associated with the Pine Harbor Camp Site near Chippewa Falls. For $1.25 per child or $1.75 per adult, pilots Lester Dodge or his son Darrell would take you for a ride in their amphibious Army Duck boat, named “Terri Lynn,” to explore the Lake Wissota area by both land and water. The following excerpt from the August 8, 1968 Chippewa Herald describes a duck ride.

In the afternoon all went for a ride on the Terri Lynn, an amphibious Army Duck at the Pine Harbor Camp Site which is owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Lester Dodge and son Darrell. The ride was a half-hour drive over land and water from the Camp Site through 65 acres of wooded land on a trail that was made by the owners, down Pine Harbor Road and Moon Bay Drive, down a steep ravine into the Yellow River and then to Moon Bay and into Lake Wissota coming back on Pine Harbor Road and Moon Bay Drive to the Camp Site. The scenic spots and other interesting places were pointed out and described by the pilot, Darrell Dodge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.