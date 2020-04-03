Time Capsule: Senior Center Celebrates 25 Years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1994, local citizens began planning for a Senior Center to call their own.

Locations considered for the center were: the Pinetree Racquetball Club on Bridgewater Avenue, the third floor of the Metropolitan Building in downtown Chippewa Falls, the Korger-Chestnut School on the West Hill, and the First Ward School on the East Hill.

The schools were considered because the students from these locations would be moved to the new Parkview Elementary School in 1995. In September 1995, the former First Ward School at 1000 E. Grand Avenue became the new Senior Center and continues to function as such today.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0