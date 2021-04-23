Time Capsule: Simon C.F. Cobban

Shown here is Simon C. F. Cobban and family in their home located at 3 Park Place in Chippewa Falls, the Queen Anne style home they built. Mr. Cobban was born in Quebec, Canada in 1839 and served in the Civil War; he was an early settler of Chippewa Falls.

Mr. Cobban was involved in the city’s primary processing industries including flour, wool, and lumber milling. He is responsible for the building of the Opera House, located at the corner of Bridge and Central Street, the present site of the Union Block, 113-123 N. Bridge and the Marshall Block, 11 E. Central where now stands the Union Block building.

He also was an organizer and first president of the Northwestern State Bank. Today his name is most prominently associated with the Cobban Bridge as he donated the land on which it currently stands.

