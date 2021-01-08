Time Capsule: Ski Jump in Chippewa Falls

The annual ski tournament of the North Star Ski Club will be held this afternoon, and it promises to be one of the big, if not biggest, events of the Ski sport this winter. All the greatest ski runners in the country will be present, and some broken records are expected.

The North Star Ski Club (of Chippewa Falls) has been prominent in making the Ski sport as popular as it is today in America. The work of the club’s skiers has had national recognition. The Skiers, the club, and their admirers are not jealous of their attainments, but to show what has been done and what a part has been played by the local organization it might be well to state that the scaffold (ski jump) in this city has been a model for the sport in America. When the National Ski Tournament was held at Coloraine, Minn., the Chippewa scaffold was used on all their advertising literature with great effect. Now for the National Ski Tournament to be held at Chicago, the Chippewa scaffold appears in the big dailies of Chicago as their scaffold, the same as the Coloraine, Minn. people did.