Time Capsule: Ski Jump in Chippewa Falls

On January 21, 1912, the Chippewa Herald-Telegram reported the following:
Big Meet Today – Best Skiers in World Will Be Seen Here This Afternoon.
The annual ski tournament of the North Star Ski Club will be held this afternoon, and it promises to be one of the big, if not biggest, events of the Ski sport this winter. All the greatest ski runners in the country will be present, and some broken records are expected.
The North Star Ski Club (of Chippewa Falls) has been prominent in making the Ski sport as popular as it is today in America. The work of the club’s skiers has had national recognition. The Skiers, the club, and their admirers are not jealous of their attainments, but to show what has been done and what a part has been played by the local organization it might be well to state that the scaffold (ski jump) in this city has been a model for the sport in America. When the National Ski Tournament was held at Coloraine, Minn., the Chippewa scaffold was used on all their advertising literature with great effect. Now for the National Ski Tournament to be held at Chicago, the Chippewa scaffold appears in the big dailies of Chicago as their scaffold, the same as the Coloraine, Minn. people did.
Chippewa Falls certainly leads in the sport, and today’s results will no doubt prove it. There are about 70 entries for today’s tournament, and everyone should be on hand to see the greatest jumping of the winter. Be on hand and yell for the home boys to win all the prizes.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.