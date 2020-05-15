Time Capsule: Skogmo Cafe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MacDonald Café Bought by Bert, Inez Skogmo

Herald-Telegram October 11, 1934

The purchase of the MacDonald Café at 107 Bridge Street by Bert and Inez Skogmo was announced today, the name of the restaurant in the future to be known as the Skogmo Café.

The Skogmo Café will be operated and under the direct management of Inez Skogmo who plans a formal opening on this coming Sunday at which time the public is invited to come in and enjoy the special menus being planned for the occasion. A special formal opening advertised in the Herald-Telegram on Saturday will give all the details and the fine menus for the day.

