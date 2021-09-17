 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: St.Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls
Time Capsule: St.Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls

Church
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

German Catholics, assisted by Father C.F.X. Goldsmith, formed a parish and built a Romanesque Revival-style church in 1884-1885, at 812 Pearl Street. The church would be called the St.Charles Borromeo Church.

The Chippewa Weekly Herald newspaper reported the following on March 6, 1885: The new German Catholic church is so far completed that mass has been celebrated within its walls. It is being cleaned and furnished this week.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

