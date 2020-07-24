Time Capsule: St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1883-84, the first St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church was built in Cadott.

Before that, the pioneer Catholic families of the area had to travel nearly 20 miles by horse and wagon to attend a Catholic church or later would have neighboring community priests travel to Cadott to celebrate Mass in private homes.

Many priests served the community through the years and each made improvements to the building and services offered to the parish.

In 1909, Father Joseph Colling, of Luxembourg, was appointed pastor and it was recorded in the parish records that he was an appropriate choice as he could speak French, Spanish, German, Greek, Latin, Bohemian and English fluently and thus could easily converse with the diverse melting pot of the St. Rose of Lima parishioners.

In 1957, under the guidance of Rev. Joseph M. Wagner, a new church building program was begun. The dedication of the new church was held on November 8, 1959.

