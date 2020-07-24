Time Capsule: St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

the original St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Cadott, WI prior to 1958 when the current church was built.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

In 1883-84, the first St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church was built in Cadott.

Before that, the pioneer Catholic families of the area had to travel nearly 20 miles by horse and wagon to attend a Catholic church or later would have neighboring community priests travel to Cadott to celebrate Mass in private homes.

Many priests served the community through the years and each made improvements to the building and services offered to the parish.

In 1909, Father Joseph Colling, of Luxembourg, was appointed pastor and it was recorded in the parish records that he was an appropriate choice as he could speak French, Spanish, German, Greek, Latin, Bohemian and English fluently and thus could easily converse with the diverse melting pot of the St. Rose of Lima parishioners.

In 1957, under the guidance of Rev. Joseph M. Wagner, a new church building program was begun. The dedication of the new church was held on November 8, 1959.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roger Anderson
Obituaries

Roger Anderson

CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Larry R. Martin
Obituaries

Larry R. Martin

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Larry R. Martin, 74, of Plymouth passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

+2
Stephen R. Bonk
Obituaries

Stephen R. Bonk

JIM FALLS — Stephen R. Bonk, 76, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Lynn M. Misfeldt
Obituaries

Lynn M. Misfeldt

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and wh…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Additional Spending Cuts and School Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News