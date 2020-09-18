 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Stanley, Wisconsin Soo Line Railroad Depot
Time Capsule: Stanley, Wisconsin Soo Line Railroad Depot

Stanley Railroad Depot
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

This vintage postcard shows an early image of the Stanley, Wisconsin, Soo Line Railroad Depot. The building still stands but is not occupied.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

