Time Capsule: Students, Teachers, Movers Shuttle to New High School at 735 Terrill St.
TIME CAPSULE

Time Capsule: Students, Teachers, Movers Shuttle to New High School at 735 Terrill St.

Chi-Hi
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Today was moving day at the Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the transfer of books, desks and equipment to the new educational institution on the city’s far west side made for one of the biggest moving jobs ever attempted here.

Hundreds of students formed shuttle crews as they manned trucks, cars and trailers in the all-out move. Teachers and administrators joined professional and non-professional movers in the big job.

The new school is a thing of beauty – modern without being severe; futuristic without sacrificing usefulness.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

