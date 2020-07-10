Time Capsule: Summertime in Irvine Park
Time Capsule: Summertime in Irvine Park

The Falls at Irvine Park
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Glen Loch dam in Irvine Park: A person wonders how many people have looked upon this beautiful view through the years.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

