Time Capsule: The 1963 Renovation of the Chippewa Falls Mill Pond swimming pool

Following years of calls for a new swimming area for Chippewa Falls area kids due to poor water quality and a muddy bottom, the revamped Chippewa Falls Mill Pond Swimming Pool opened in June of 1963 following an extensive renovation. The renovation was coordinated by Mayor James Knight, Street Commissioner James Bjork, Street Committee Chairman Henry Anderson, City Engineer Seymour Cray and Alderman Cliff Scheidler.
The 450 foot by 600 foot pool was drained in April and city crewmen went to work pushing tons of loose muck from the bottom of the pond. The material had been deposited in the pool from two sources. First, the pool inlet was a piece of storm pipe jutting into Duncan Creek. During periods of high waters, the yellow waters of the creek emptied into the mill pond. Secondly, a storm sewer draining both the hilly region to the west and Irvine Park, emptied directly into the mill pond. The water also became stagnant in the summer, causing the pool to be closed to swimming.
A three-point improvement program was designed to correct the sanitation problem. First, all storm sewer water, which formerly was fed directly into the pond, was re-routed to skirt the edge of the pool through an extension of the storm sewer. Second, a continuous supply of fresh water was designed to be in the pool by changing the inlet and causing the water to shoot into the pool, circulate around the pond, and then be forced out the east end. Finally, 1000 yards of clean, washed sand from the city’s stockpile was placed in the bottom of the pool to eliminate the soft, dirty muck that had settled in the pond for years.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
