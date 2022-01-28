 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Time Capsule – The 1972 Chi-Hi Wrestling Team

1972 Chi-Hi Wrestling Team
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Chippewa Herald Newspaper, February 10, 1972

Chi-Hi’s championship wrestling team, which won the Big Rivers Conference and Eau Claire North Invitational titles, will enter Chetek WIAA regional this Friday night and Saturday. Team members include: (front, l to r) Terry Stoll, Don Lemke, Bob Prueher, Bill Normand, Bob Joles, Bob Stelzer (back) Jan Haas, Colin Turner, Tom Blake, Bob Schwartz, Dan Crawford, and heavyweight Dennis McCumber. Team manager Joh Buhrow accompanies them as well as Coach Chuck McCreary and Assistant Coach Kerm Culbertson (not shown).

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

