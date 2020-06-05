Time Capsule: The Big Mill is being dismantled in Chippewa Falls
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: The Big Mill is being dismantled in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big Mill
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

(From The Daily Independent, a predecessor of the Chippewa Herald, August 25, 1915)

In a few weeks, the last stick in the old mill will be taken down and nothing will remain but remembrance of a place that for more than 50 years was the main support of the little settlement. There is hardly an old settler in Chippewa Falls who did not at some time in his life work in or about the mill. The future historian will find material for a very interesting story of the mill and the people who operated it.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jade Riley Lansing
Obituaries

Jade Riley Lansing

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following …

Carley Jonell Nauman
Obituaries

Carley Jonell Nauman

EAU CLAIRE — Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Eau Claire.

+2
Sandra West
Obituaries

Sandra West

Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Konecny) West, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, under the wonderful and loving care of the dementia care staff at the…

Allen E. Prince
Obituaries

Allen E. Prince

COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Jean Polzin
Obituaries

Jean Polzin

Jean D. (Lindgren) Polzin, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

+2
Clyde R. Birch
Obituaries

Clyde R. Birch

Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News