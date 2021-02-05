Time Capsule: The Bridge Between Chippewa Falls and Frenchtown

This 1912 postcard shows the bridge that crossed the Chippewa River between Chippewa Falls and Frenchtown (now the south side of Chippewa Falls). It stood near where the Main Street Bridge now crosses.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

