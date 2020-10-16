 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: The Bridge O’ The Pines (aka the Rumbly Bridge) opens in Irvine Park on Oct. 21, 1913
Irvine Park Rumbly Bridge
Mr. William Irvine, the donor of “The Bridge O’ The Pines” and the driveway (road) through the new addition to Irvine Park, crossed the bridge in his big Peerless car. He is the first person to cross, the honor having been reserved for him as an appreciation of his kindness. “The Bridge O’ The Pines” is the most beautiful place in Irvine Park and will attract great attention. (as reported in the October 22, 1913 Daily Independent newspaper)

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

