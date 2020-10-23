Time Capsule: The Chippewa Candy Company

In the 1920s, the Chippewa Candy Co. built a modern factory building at 210 E. Columbia St. It was designed especially “to meet every requirement of hygienic methods in the manufacture of candy.” Chippewa Springs water and pure ingredients made “Chippewa Candy” known throughout Wisconsin. The building currently houses John’s Auto Parts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Herald reported on March 27, 1926, that the Chippewa Candy Co. is financed by Chippewa capital. The officers include Matt Leinenkugel, president; George Hebert, vice-president; and John G. Zesiger, secretary-treasurer and general manager.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0