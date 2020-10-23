 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: The Chippewa Candy Company
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: The Chippewa Candy Company

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chippewa Candy Company
CHIPPEWA HERALD

In the 1920s, the Chippewa Candy Co. built a modern factory building at 210 E. Columbia St. It was designed especially “to meet every requirement of hygienic methods in the manufacture of candy.” Chippewa Springs water and pure ingredients made “Chippewa Candy” known throughout Wisconsin. The building currently houses John’s Auto Parts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Herald reported on March 27, 1926, that the Chippewa Candy Co. is financed by Chippewa capital. The officers include Matt Leinenkugel, president; George Hebert, vice-president; and John G. Zesiger, secretary-treasurer and general manager.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
James Dennis Bauer Jr.
Obituaries

James Dennis Bauer Jr.

EAU CLAIRE — James Dennis Bauer Jr., 38, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after su…

Helen Rineck
Obituaries

Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities—River Pines in Altoona while under t…

Beverly Schmidmayr
Obituaries

Beverly Schmidmayr

Beverly A. Schmidmayr, 92, of Chippewa Falls, mother of three, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of seven, and great-great-grandmother of…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Foreign Interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News