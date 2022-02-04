Time Capsule: The Chippewa Ice Company

Chippewa Ice is a product of nature’s own laboratory. No artificial process so far devised by man can commence to equal the crystal purity and lasting qualities of the ice harvested from Glen Loch and furnished to their patrons by the Chippewa Ice Company.

Glen Loch owes the purity of her waters to the fact that Duncan Creek, the source of her supply, is a spring-fed stream. Thus, our ice supply comes from spring water that compares most favorably in purity with the water that has made Chippewa famous from coast to coast as the home of the world’s purest natural spring water.

The Chippewa Ice Company is making the most of its natural advantages in the matter of supply and has the very latest equipment for harvesting, storing, and handling its product.

Their big ice house on the shores of Glen Loch has a capacity for 6,000 tons of ice. Two big auto trucks and one team (of horses) delivery truck, each manned with crews of expert handlers, give splendid service to all sections of the city.

Only people who have been compelled to pay fancy prices for natural ice of questioned purity or those who have had to rely on artificial ice can commence to realize the advantages Chippewa has in the matter of its ice supply and service.

Messrs. John H. Globensky and James Abrams, the proprietors of this business, are to be congratulated for maintaining the high standards of service that characterize the conduct of this business. Its continued growth speaks volumes for their enterprise and ability.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0