Time Capsule: The Creamland Dairy - Olson’s Ice Cream

This interior photo of The Creamland Dairy at 611 N. Bridge St., now known as Olson’s Ice Cream, shows, left to right, Albert (AJ) Olson, Yvonne Sarazin, Eddie Albright, and Howard Olson circa late 1940’s.

In the March 22, 1944 edition of the Chippewa Herald the following was printed:

ANNOUNCEMENT ! I have purchased the Dairy know as the McGillivray Dairy Co., which henceforth will be known as THE CREAMLAND DAIRY.

I surely hope that Eddie Albright, my son Raymond, and myself can give you the same good service that you are accustomed to getting in the past.

We will specialize in bottled milk, cream, buttermilk, and ice cream.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

