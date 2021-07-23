 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: The Creamland Dairy - Olson’s Ice Cream
0 Comments
top story

Time Capsule: The Creamland Dairy - Olson’s Ice Cream

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Creamland Dairy - Olson's Ice Cream
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This interior photo of The Creamland Dairy at 611 N. Bridge St., now known as Olson’s Ice Cream, shows, left to right, Albert (AJ) Olson, Yvonne Sarazin, Eddie Albright, and Howard Olson circa late 1940’s.

In the March 22, 1944 edition of the Chippewa Herald the following was printed:

ANNOUNCEMENT! I have purchased the Dairy know as the McGillivray Dairy Co., which henceforth will be known as THE CREAMLAND DAIRY.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I surely hope that Eddie Albright, my son Raymond, and myself can give you the same good service that you are accustomed to getting in the past.

We will specialize in bottled milk, cream, buttermilk, and ice cream.

Thanking you for your continued patronage.

We are – A.J. Olson, Raymond Olson, Eddie Albright

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News